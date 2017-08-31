South Korean court orders Kia Motors to pay about US$374 million to workers

A South Korean court on Thursday ruled against Kia Motors, ordering the automaker to pay around 420 billion won (US$374 million) in unpaid wages.

Kia Motors' workers filed a lawsuit in 2011, claiming unpaid wages of 659 billion won. In 2014, they lodged an additional wage lawsuit.

The workers said regular bonuses should be included as part of a base pay used to calculate overtime, compensation for unused annual leave, severance pay and other payments.

