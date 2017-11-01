Spanish stocks extend gains as Catalan crisis fades

LONDON: The Madrid stock market rallied on Tuesday (Oct 31) on the fading prospect of Catalan independence, helping other European bourses higher, dealers said.

At the close, the Spanish capital's benchmark IBEX 35 index was up by 0.7 per cent, off earlier highs, having fizzed 2.44 per cent higher the previous day.

London and Paris stock markets each posted smaller gains, thanks to strong corporate results, while Frankfurt was closed for a German public holiday.

"Spanish stocks have enjoyed another leg higher today, with the IBEX 35 hitting its highest level since August as the Catalan independence push has seemingly lost its way," said analyst David Cheetham at trading firm XTB.

"After declaring independence on Friday, the former regional leaders have experienced a backlash with large protests against secession seen in Barcelona over the weekend and the imposition of direct rule from Madrid yesterday."

Wall Street was a touch firmer approaching midday in New York, in a slight recovery from Monday's losses.

Back in London, chemicals group Croda International's shares rose sharply on upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Similarly, BP stock also jumped after the energy major logged a modest increase in third-quarter net profits, anchored by recovering oil prices.

In Paris, the top winner was top European plane manufacturer Airbus. Stocks soared nearly four percent after the aerospace giant logged rising third-quarter net profit and revenues.

Airbus warned however that investigations into fraud, bribery and corruption by the French and British authorities could impact earnings.

Ryanair shares jumped over seven per cent as the Irish airline stuck to a full-year profits forecast despite cancelling thousands of flights on a pilot shortage.

Investors are braced for a busy rest of the week in the US, with President Donald Trump expected to say whether he will replace Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen. The announcement is likely by Friday before he embarks on an Asian tour.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the release of the October jobs report on Friday.

News of the first indictments over the FBI investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election have also sparked caution among investors.

Key figures around 1650 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,493.08 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: CLOSED for bank holiday

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 per cent at 5,503.29 (close)

Madrid - IBEX 35: UP 0.7 per cent at 10,523.5 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,672.80

New York - DOW: UP 0.1 per cent at 23,372.63

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 22,011.61 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 28,245.54 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,393.34 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1641 from US$1.1653 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3273 from US$1.3207

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.71 yen from 113.17 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: up 12 cents at US$60.71 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 7 cents at US$54.22