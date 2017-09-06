Sports Direct AGM ends, result of chairman vote to come later

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The annual shareholders' meeting of Sports Direct has concluded with the firm saying the results of investor votes will be announced through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) later on Wednesday.

Chairman Keith Hellawell could be forced to honor a pledge to step down if a majority of independent shareholders do not back him.

Sports Direct is controlled by founder and 61 percent shareholder Mike Ashley. Ashley, who did not attend the meeting, is also the firm's chief executive.

Hellawell declined to answer any questions from media after the meeting.

