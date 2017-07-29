Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications: Wall Street Journal

U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp has proposed a merger with cable provider Charter Communications Inc in a deal that would create a new publicly traded company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , which controls Sprint, will control the new entity, as per the "complex" proposal, the WSJ said on Friday.

Sprint, Charter and SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment.

