Sprint swings to a profit, helped by cost cuts

NEW YORK: Sprint Corp on Tuesday swung to a quarterly profit for the first time in three years as it slashed costs and added subscribers, sending shares in the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier higher.

Sprint is in the middle of a turnaround plan and has sought to strengthen its balance sheet to compete in a saturated market for wireless service. It is also exploring options for deals including mergers with other carriers as well as a tie-up with a cable provider.

While it has been cutting costs, analysts say the company is highly leveraged. And although its customer base has expanded under Chief Executive Marcelo Claure, that growth has been driven by heavy discounting.

Sprint said it cut its cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses by about US$370 million in the quarter and that it expects an additional US$1.3 billion to US$1.5 billion of year-over-year reductions in fiscal 2017.

The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp , reported net income of US$206 million, or 5 cents per share in the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of US$302 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was US$8.16 billion, up from US$8.01 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of US$8.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares rose 3.3 percent to US$8.24 in premarket trading.

In June, Sprint launched an aggressive new promotion offering free unlimited data, talk and text for a year to customers who provide their own devices.

Sprint added 88,000 subscribers who pay a monthly phone bill in the quarter, compared to 173,000 net additions in the year-earlier period.

Sprint has been exploring deal options with wireless rival T-Mobile US Inc but faces the hurdles of reaching an agreement on price and securing regulatory approval. Both companies have said they are open to finding other partners, and Sprint has been exploring alternative options.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Sprint has proposed a merger with cable provider Charter Communications Inc that would entail a complex transaction resulting in a new company to be controlled by SoftBank.

Charter has said it is not interested in acquiring Sprint, but a person familiar with the matter said that SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is considering making an acquisition offer for the cable company as early as the end of August.

Last month, sources said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and John Malone's Liberty Media Corp are exploring an investment in Sprint of US$10 billion to US$20 billion.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)