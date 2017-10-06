Standard Chartered under probe over US$1.4b client transfers

LONDON: Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of US$1.4 billion (S$1.91 billion) of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Guernsey's Financial Services Commission are looking into the movement of assets in late 2015 just before the Channel Island adopted new global rules on exchanging tax information.

Under the rules countries will agree to automatically share annual reports about accounts belonging to people subject to taxes in each member nation.

Britain, Guernsey and Singapore have all signed up to the treaty but Guernsey implemented the rules ahead of the Southeast Asian city-state.

The investigation was first reported by Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources saying that Standard Chartered reported the matter itself to the regulators. It said the sources said regulators were looking into Standard Chartered's processes, but had not suggested the bank colluded with clients to evade tax.

Standard Chartered said last year that it was to close its trust operations in Guernsey and centralise that part of its business in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Mr Joehan Sulaeman, academic director (MSc in Finance) at NUS Business School, said the fact that Standard Chartered had flagged the matter itself to the regulators is a beneficial move on the British banking group’s part.

"Standard Chartered has had the unfortunate situation where they have had several incidents in the past and that may have some effect on their willingness to come up with this admission on their own. I think the regulators will take this into account when they decide how much penalty should be imposed on Standard Chartered.

“This whistleblowing, this self-revelation, may be beneficial in terms of reducing the punishment but it’s still depends on the outcome of the investigation.”

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

Mr Sulaeman also said there is a lesson other banks could learn from this incident, and noted that banks should develop a norm where whistleblowing is acceptable.

"Whistleblowing will encourage the individual within the bank to figure what kind of actions are acceptable and which are not. And banks have to learn more about their clients and understand why their clients are moving the money. To some extent, I think the failure of Standard Chartered is not in providing the service, but it is in terms of learning the motivation for the transfer."

Steven Lam, director of law firm Templars Law, agreed.



He said: “You must go behind the veil and truly look at the owners of the funds and what or who these funds are truly intended for. In terms of compliance, more work needs to be done."

Mr Lam also highlighted that the incident will have implications for all banks across the board going forward.

“This probe and eventually what the regulators do to deal with the situation will actually send a message out to the rest of the financial institutions to reiterate how strong internal compliancy policy has to be," he said.

Additional reporting by Brandon Tanoto.