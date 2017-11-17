StarHub CEO Tan Tong Hai to step down, search for successor underway

SINGAPORE: Local telco StarHub on Friday (Nov 17) announced its CEO Tan Tong Hai will be stepping down from his position and also relinquish his Executive Director appointment, from May 1 next year.

In its press release, the company said it is conducting a global executive search for Mr Tan's replacement.

The CEO, who first joined the company in 1999 as general manager of StarHub Internet, then rejoined the company as chief operating officer in January 2009, said he has achieved what he had set out to do for StarHub to grow its enterprise business.

"I believe it is now the right time to step down to pursue my own interests," the 54-year-old added.

StarHub chairman Terry Clotz said Mr Tan had agreed to remain with the company till next May to ensure a smooth transition as the Board Nominating Committee and Board conduct the global search for his successor.

"On behalf of the StarHub Board, I would like to express our gratitude towards Tong Hai for his near-decade long service to StarHub and his many invaluable contributions to the Group. We wish Tong Hai every success in his future endeavours,” he added.

