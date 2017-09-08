State Street to pay more than US$35 million to settle US charges: SEC

The logo and trading symbol of financial services company State Street are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON: State Street Corp will pay more than US$35 million to settle U.S. charges that it "fraudulently charged secret mark-ups for transition management services," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

State Street also agreed to pay a US$3 million penalty without admitting or denying findings that its disclosure failures related to its GovEx government securities trading platform violated the law, the SEC statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

