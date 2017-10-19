Stephen Squeri to replace Kenneth Chenault as new AmEX CEO

REUTERS: Credit card issuer American Express Co said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault will step down and will be replaced by Stephen Squeri.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$1.36 billion, or US$1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.14 billion, or US$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9 percent to US$8.44 billion.

This is the first quarter without impact from the loss of AmEx's loss of its partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp .

(Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)