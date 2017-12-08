Stock futures add to gains on strong November jobs data

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Wall Street on Friday, helped by gains for global stock markets after Britain secured EU agreement to move on from the first-round of Brexit negotiations.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded.

Dow e-minis were up 53 points, or 0.22 percent, with 15,613 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.25 percent, with 125,472 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 28.25 points, or 0.45 percent, on volume of 22,321 contracts.

