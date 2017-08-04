Stock futures extend gains after strong employment data

REUTERS: U.S. stocks index futures extended gains on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed monthly employment numbers for July came in above expectations.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000 last month, above the 183,000 increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.25 percent, with 31,392 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.14 percent, with 125,584 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.19 percent, on volume of 19,713 contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)