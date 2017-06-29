Stock futures flat ahead of GDP data

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as investors awaited GDP and jobs data.

Wall Street stock rallied sharply on Wednesday as financial and technology stocks led a broad market rebound.

Shares of the top six U.S. banks rose in premarket trading on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve approved the banks' plans to raise dividend payouts and share buybacks under its annual stress test program.

The tech sector, which has led the S&P 500's 9-percent gain this year, has pulled back recently as some investors question whether the group is too expensive.

Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Thursday, extending a rally into the sixth straight session, after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

The euro surged to its highest in over a year on Thursday, while bond yields and global shares also climbed, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks signaled that the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.

The U.S. Commerce Department's final estimate of first-quarter GDP is expected to show the economy growing at a 1.2 percent pace. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

Initial jobless claims data for the week ended June 24 is expected to have dropped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 24,000.

Staples jumped 10 percent after private equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to acquire the U.S. office supplies chain for US$6.9 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares were up 1.7 percent after it terminated agreement to buy Rite Aid Corp , and would instead buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores and some distribution centers for US$5.18 billion.

Futures snapshot at 7:21 a.m. ET:

Dow e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.11 percent, with 20,379 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.17 percent, with 124,133 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 24,936 contracts.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)