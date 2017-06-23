Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail: union

A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.

He did not specify whether or when the talks with the management will resume but added the unions would look into options to intensify the strike that has hit production at the biggest private employer in Slovakia.

