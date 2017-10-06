Summit Materials makes US$3.8 billion bid for Ash Grove Cement: source

LONDON: U.S. cement maker Summit Materials has made a US$3.8 billion offer for rival Ash Grove Cement , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, hoping to trump an earlier takeover bid from Irish building materials firm CRH Plc .

Ash Grove said earlier on Friday that it had received a new bid from an unnamed party which valued the business at US$3.7-US$3.8 billion.

The source said Summit Materials' bid was submitted on Thursday and is currently being considered by Ash Grove's board.

It could be the start of a bidding war with CRH, which last month agreed to buy Ash Grove for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

