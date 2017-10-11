Swedish court rules Bombardier employee not guilty of bribery

An employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

STOCKHOLM: An employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

"The prosecutors have not proved that the charged person has promised or offered an inappropriate benefit," a Stockholm district court said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around US$340 million.

He was released from custody last week as there were "no grounds for keeping him arrested", a court document showed.

