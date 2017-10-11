Swedish court rules Bombardier employee not guilty of bribery

Business

Swedish court rules Bombardier employee not guilty of bribery

An employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland on May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

STOCKHOLM: An employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

"The prosecutors have not proved that the charged person has promised or offered an inappropriate benefit," a Stockholm district court said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around US$340 million.

He was released from custody last week as there were "no grounds for keeping him arrested", a court document showed.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Source: Reuters