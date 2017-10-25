Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

Business

Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a court ruling earlier in October that an employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bookmark

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a court ruling earlier in October that an employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around US$340 million.

On Oct. 11, a Swedish district court said prosecutors had not proved that the charged person had promised or offered an inappropriate benefit.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark