Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS

Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.

The logo of Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA is seen outside their headquarters in Bern, Switzerland April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

"FINMA recently discontinued its investigation into UBS. FINMA found no systematic, serious misconduct, but sent the bank a written reprimand," FINMA said in a statement following its annual media conference.

In October, UBS was fined S$1.3 million by Singapore's central bank for breaches in Singapore's anti-money laundering law.

