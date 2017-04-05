Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
- Posted 05 Apr 2017 16:01
ZURICH: Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
"FINMA recently discontinued its investigation into UBS. FINMA found no systematic, serious misconduct, but sent the bank a written reprimand," FINMA said in a statement following its annual media conference.
In October, UBS was fined S$1.3 million by Singapore's central bank for breaches in Singapore's anti-money laundering law.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
- Reuters