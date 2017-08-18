Swiss road agency bans new Porsche Cayenne registrations

Switzerland's road agency on Friday imposed a preliminary ban on new registrations of Porsche Cayenne cars equipped with manipulated diesel engine management software.

ZURICH: Switzerland's road agency on Friday imposed a preliminary ban on new registrations of Porsche Cayenne cars equipped with manipulated diesel engine management software.

The preliminary ban, imposed on Cayenne cars with three-litre diesel motors of emissions standard euro 6, does not affect cars already registered in Switzerland, the agency said.

Sports car maker Porsche AG is owned by Volkswagen , which in 2015 admitted to systematic manipulation of engine management software to cheat emissions tests.

Germany in late July announced a recall of affected Porsche Cayenne models after finding potentially illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.

Germany must eventually follow other European countries in banning new diesel cars, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said, conceding for the first time that diesel's days are numbered in the wake of the emissions scandals. Her comments followed mounting pressure on Germany's auto makers who concealed from regulators the true emissions level of diesel vehicles.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Edward Taylor)

