T-Mobile board approves up to US$1.5 billion buyback program

U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday its board authorized a buyback program for up to US$1.5 billion of the company's common stock.

REUTERS: U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday its board authorized a buyback program, its first-ever, for up to US$1.5 billion of the company's common stock.

The announcement comes a month after CFO Braxton Carter said the company would propose a "significant" share repurchase, a signal that the third biggest carrier in the United States is confident in its outlook after the collapse of deal talks with Sprint Corp .

Deutsche Telekom AG , which owns about 64 percent in T-Mobile, also plans to purchase additional shares, T-Mobile said on Wednesday.

The issue of control was one of several deal-breakers in the T-Mobile-Sprint talks.

By participating in a buyback Deutsche Telekom would concentrate its T-Mobile holding, strengthening its hand in any future merger talks.

The stock repurchase program would take place through Dec. 31, 2018, T-Mobile said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)