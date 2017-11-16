T-Mobile to roll out US 5G network by 2020

T-Mobile US, the third-largest U.S. mobile operator, will roll out its fifth-generation network across the United States by 2020, Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said on Thursday.

BARCELONA: T-Mobile US, the third-largest U.S. mobile operator, will roll out its fifth-generation network across the United States by 2020, Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said on Thursday.

"We are committed to roll out 5G across the nation by 2020," Ray said at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ludwig Burger)