Target estimates rise in second-quarter comparable sales, higher profit

A newly constructed Target store is shown in San Diego, California, U.S. May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

REUTERS: Target Corp said on Thursday it expects a "modest" increase in comparable sales for the second quarter ended July, citing improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter.

The retailer had previously forecast a low single digit decline in comparable sales.

Target also said it expects second-quarter profit to come in above its forecast range of US$0.95 to US$1.15 per share, also helped by the net tax effect of its global sourcing operations.

