Target posts higher quarterly comp sales after a year of declines

REUTERS: Target Corp reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly comparable sales, after a year of declines, helped by higher customer visits to its stores and website.

Shares of the company were up nearly 5 percent at US$57.01 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Net income fell to US$672 million, or US$1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from US$680 million, or US$1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Sales from stores open more than 12 months were expected to grow 0.7 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Sales rose 1.6 percent to US$16.43 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

