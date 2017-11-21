Tech gains lead Wall St. to record

Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time in about two weeks on Tuesday, led by gains in this year's top-performing technology sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.36 points, or 0.68 percent, to 23,590.69, the S&P 500 gained 16.91 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,599.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.76 points, or 1.06 percent, to 6,862.48.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)