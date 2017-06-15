Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower

Technology shares came under pressure yet again on Thursday, weighing on all three major Wall Street indexes, as investors fretted about stretched valuations.

NEW YORK: A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes as investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.32 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,360.24, the S&P 500 lost 5.39 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,432.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,165.50.

