Tenet to replace CEO, 'refresh' board

Trevor Fetter, CEO of Tenet Healthcare, speaks at the Reuters Health Summit in New York, in this file photo dated May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK: Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Thursday it is replacing Chief Executive Trevor Fetter and would "refresh the composition of its board."

The move comes two weeks after the company's largest shareholder, Glenview Capital Management, pulled two of its executives from Tenet's board, citing irreconcilable differences over strategy.

Fetter, who has led the company since 2003, will step down as CEO and as a director by March 15, 2018 or when a successor is appointed, whichever comes earlier, the company said. The company has already launched the search for a new CEO.

Independent lead director Ronald Rittenmeyer will become Tenet's executive chairman effective immediately.

