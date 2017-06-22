Tesla reaches agreement with Shanghai to explore production: Bloomberg

U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)

REUTERS: U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)

Tesla's revenue from China more than tripled to over US$1 billion last year, according to its annual report.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's shares were slightly higher at US$378.50 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Advertisement