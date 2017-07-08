Tesla says 3,500 in transit vehicles to be counted as third-quarter deliveries

Tesla Inc said on Friday that about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter and they would be counted as deliveries in the third quarter.

Shares of the electric-car maker were up 1.6 pct at US$313.89.

