Tesla says exploring China car plant with Shanghai government

Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.

FILE PHOTO -- A Tesla Model X is photographed alongside a Model S at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Tesla said it expects to "more clearly define" its China production plans by year end.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters