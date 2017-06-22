Tesla says exploring China car plant with Shanghai government

Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.

Tesla said it expects to "more clearly define" its China production plans by year end.

