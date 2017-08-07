Tesla seeks to raise US$1.5 billion to fund Model 3 production

Business

Tesla Inc said on Monday it intends to raise about US$1.5 billion in a bond offering as the U.S. automaker seeks to fund the production of its newest electric sedan, the Model 3.

FILE PHOTO: First production model of Tesla Model 3 out the assembly line in Fremont, California , U.S. is seen in this undated handout photo from Tesla Motors obtained by Reuters July 10, 2017. Tesla Motors/Handout via REUTERS

Tesla said last week it received more than 1,800 reservations per day for the Model 3 since its launch in late July.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters