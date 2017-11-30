The Stradia in Yio Chu Kang Road up for enbloc sale

SINGAPORE: In yet another nod to the active en bloc market, The Stradia - a mixed development site located at Yio Chu Kang Road – is being put up for collective sale with a reserve price of about S$22 million.

The price reflects a land rate of about S$889 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr). No development charge is payable.

Built in the 1990s, The Stradia has eight residential units and three retail shops. The 8,241-sq-ft site has a gross plot ratio of 3.0.

The freehold site “is suitable for budding boutique developers itching to enter the property market at a low quantum”, said Mount Everest Properties, which is marketing the sale.

The successful bidder can re-develop the site with an adjoining remnant state land plot, subject to the Singapore Land Authority’s approval, the company said.

The tender for The Stradia will close on Jan 10, 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore has seen a surge in collective sales this year. Twenty residential projects – totalling about 2,900 homes – have been sold through en bloc transactions as of mid-November, compared with six deals in the whole of 2016 and one deal in 2015.

The surge can be attributed to two factors, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament earlier this month. The first is that more developers are keen to replenish their land banks, and the second is the effect of successful sales the year before, said Mr Wong.



However, this revival in the en bloc market could bring about risks to the “sustainable conditions” in the local property market, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its latest Financial Stability Review released on Thursday.

Developers, potential buyers and lenders should “proceed cautiously” with a medium-term view of the market's supply-demand dynamics, it urged.