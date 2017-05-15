Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about US$5.2 billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about US$5.2 billion in cash.

REUTERS: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about US$5.2 billion in cash.

Thermo Fisher's offer of US$35 per share represents a premium of about 35 percent to Patheon's Friday close.

The deal represents a purchase price of about US$7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about US$2.0 billion of net debt, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)