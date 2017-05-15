Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about US$5.2 billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about US$5.2 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO: Floor governor Rudy Mass (L) closes the price to begin trading of Patheon NV, during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thermo Fisher's offer of US$35 per share represents a premium of about 35 percent to Patheon's Friday close.

The deal represents a purchase price of about US$7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about US$2.0 billion of net debt, the companies said in a statement.

