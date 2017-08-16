Thomas Cook ready to play active role in Air Berlin's future

Tour operator Thomas Cook and its German airline Condor are prepared to play an active role in a restructuring of insolvent carrier Air Berlin , Thomas Cook said on Wednesday.

"Thomas Cook and its subsidiary, the strengthened German holiday airline Condor, are standing ready to play an active role in the future of Air Berlin," a spokesman for Thomas Cook said in an e-mailed statement.

Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after key shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding following years of losses.

Thomas Cook books some of its customers on flights with Air Berlin and its unit Niki, which means it is in the tour operator's interest that the German airline's operations continue.

Thomas Cook's comment echoed tour operator TUI, which has said it was involved in plans for Air Berlin's future and supported them.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

