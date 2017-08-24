Thomas Cook's Condor preparing offer for Air Berlin planes: source

Thomas Cook's German leisure airline Condor is interested in taking on a double-digit number of planes from insolvent Air Berlin , a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

BERLIN: Thomas Cook's German leisure airline Condor is interested in taking on a double-digit number of planes from insolvent Air Berlin , a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

The leisure airline is "in the process of preparing a concrete offer", the source said, adding that Condor is interested in mainly short-haul routes, but also some long-haul routes.

Thomas Cook declined to comment.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa , which was first to talk with Air Berlin, on Wednesday said it had presented a termsheet to the insolvent carrier, setting out its interest in taking over parts of the Air Berlin group.

A source had said Lufthansa was interested in Austria-based Niki, which flies routes to tourist destinations from Germany and Austria, plus other parts of the business.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)

