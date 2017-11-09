Time Inc misses revenue estimates as print ads decline

Magazine publisher Time Inc's revenue fell 9.5 percent in the third quarter, as an uptick in online advertising failed to offset a decline in print ads.

The New York-based publisher of Time, Sports Illustrated and People magazines said on Thursday its total advertising revenue fell 11.5 percent to US$369 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, led by a 17.7 percent decline in print advertising revenue.

Digital advertising revenue rose 2.3 percent to US$132 million.

The results come weeks after Time said it was looking to sell assets that represented about US$488 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30 amid a prolonged decline in its mainstay print business. The assets include Time Inc UK and a majority stake in the Essence magazine.

Time's third-quarter revenue slipped 9.5 percent to US$679 million, missing analysts' estimates of US$693.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Time Inc was US$13 million or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$112 million or US$1.13 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Time earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 29 cents.

