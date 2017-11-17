Toshiba in talks to sell PC operations to Asus: Nikkei‍​

REUTERS: Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has entered into negotiations to sell its personal computer operations to Taiwan's Asustek Computer Inc, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

China's Lenovo Group Ltd has also expressed interest in the Toshiba business, according to the newspaper. (http://s.nikkei.com/2hysDnc)

The move is part of a larger restructuring plan by Toshiba, as it scrambles for funds to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

