Toshiba says Western Digital overstates its rights over chip business

Toshiba Corp said business partner Western Digital Corp overstated its rights over a chip business unit that the Japanese conglomerate was trying to sell, showing the two sides remained at loggerheads over the US$18 billion auction.

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital Corporation hard drive is pictured here in Encinitas, California April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Toshiba said on Wednesday that it was stepping up talks to sell its semiconductor unit to a group led by Bain Capital. But it also said it would continue weighing a rival offer by Western Digital, which is also a joint venture partner.

"Toshiba regrets that Western Digital persistently overstates its limited consent rights in public statements," it said in a statement, referring to the U.S. company's claim that its consent is required for a sale as it has invested in Toshiba's chip plant.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters