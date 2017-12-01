Toshiba, Western Digital to settle dispute: Report

BENGALURU: Toshiba and Western Digital are said to be close to settling their legal dispute, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Nov 30).

Under an agreement, Western Digital will drop efforts to block the Japanese company's US$18 billion sale of its flash-memory business in exchange for the extension of their joint venture agreements, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Toshiba were not immediately available for comment.

Western Digital in October had rejected demands from Toshiba Corp to drop a set of legal rights that would allow the US company to block Toshiba's US$18 billion sale of its memory chip unit to SK Hynix.