Toyota recalls 9,310 cars of Hilux model in Russia: standards agency

MOSCOW: Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed by Toyota Motor Corp about the recall of 9,310 Toyota Hilux cars produced between Sept. 2, 2011 and Nov. 28, 2014.

The recall is due to possible air bag faults, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)