Toyota's October China vehicle sales up 13.5 percent year-on-year

BEIJING: Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China grew 13.5 percent in October from a year earlier to about 112,700 vehicles, following a 14.1 percent increase in September, the company said on Friday.

Japan's biggest automaker by volume said its sales in the first 10 months of the year totaled 1.07 million vehicles, an 8.5 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)