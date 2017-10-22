Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

Tens of thousands across Japan were advised to evacuate, hundreds of flights were canceled and rail services disrupted on Sunday as heavy rain and wind lashed a wide swathe of the country.

