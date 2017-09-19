Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection

SINGAPORE: Toys ‘R’ Us Inc has filed for bankruptcy, following weeks of intense speculation as the retailer faced intense pressure from skittish suppliers.

It is the latest sign of turmoil in the retail industry caught in a viselike grip of online shopping and discount chains.

Toys 'R' Us said it received a commitment for over US$3 billion in debtor-in-possession financing from lenders including a JPMorgan-led bank syndicate and certain of the company's existing lenders.

The new financing, subject to court approval, is expected to immediately improve the company's financial health and support its ongoing operations during the court-supervised process, Toys 'R' Us said.

The company's Canadian unit intends to seek protection in parallel proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Toys 'R' Us said in a statement.

The retailer's operations outside of the United States and Canada, including about 255 licensed stores and joint venture partnerships in Asia, which are separate entities, are not part of the Chapter 11 filing and CCAA proceedings, Toys 'R' Us said.

The filing is among the largest ever by a specialty retailer and casts doubt over the future of the company's nearly 1,600 stores and 64,000 employees. It comes just as Toys 'R' Us is gearing up for the holiday shopping season, which accounts for the bulk of its sales.

Toys 'R' Us filed the petition in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

The company has $4.9 billion in debt with US$400 million in interest payments due in 2018 and another $1.7 billion due the following year.

"Today marks the dawn of a new era at Toys"R"Us where we expect that the financial constraints that have held us back will be addressed in a lasting and effective way," said Dave Brandon, the company's chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

"We are confident that these are the right steps to ensure that the iconic Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us brands live on for many generations," he added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the company's Singapore operations.