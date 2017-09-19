Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection: Report

SINGAPORE: Toys ‘R’ Us Inc has filed for bankruptcy, according to a Bloomberg report, following weeks of intense speculation as the retailer faced intense pressure from skittish suppliers.

The chain filed Chapter 11 documents late Monday (Sep 19) at a US Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia. It secured US$3 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to stay open while it restructures, Bloomberg added, quoting a statement from the company.

The privately-held toy retailer had previously said it was working with investment bank Lazard Ltd to help address its approximately US$5 billion of debt, of which roughly US$400 million comes due next year.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the company's Singapore operations.