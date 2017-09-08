TransCanada pauses Energy East pipe in face of tougher review

TransCanada Corp will suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline project for 30 days, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) regulator announced a tougher review process.

The regulator said in August the review of Energy East will consider its indirect greenhouse gas contributions and will provide "more visibility" to the evaluation of risks associated with accidents such as oil spills.

