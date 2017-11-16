Trian's Peltz says it wins proxy fight against P&G

Activist hedge fund Trian's Nelson Peltz has won a proxy fight with Procter & Gamble Co and has been appointed to the company's board.

REUTERS: Activist hedge fund Trian's Nelson Peltz said on Wednesday he won a proxy fight with Procter & Gamble Co for a seat on the company's board.

Peltz won by 43,000 votes in a recount, a source told Reuters.

The maker of Tide detergent last month said that Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the company's board by 6.15 million votes, according to a preliminary tally.

Shares of the company were up 3.4 percent at US$91.14 after market.

(This version of the story corrects to show Trian said Peltz had won shareholder vote, not that had been appointed to the board)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

