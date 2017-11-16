Trian's Peltz wins proxy fight against P&G, gets board seat

Activist hedge fund Trian's Nelson Peltz has won a proxy fight with Procter & Gamble Co and has been appointed to the company's board.

Peltz won by 43,000 votes in a recount, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The maker of Tide detergent last month said that Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the company's board by 6.15 million votes, according to a preliminary tally.

Shares of the company were up 3.4 percent at US$91.14 after market.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)