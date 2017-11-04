Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he "would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange."

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he "would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange."

"Very important to the United States!" Trump wrote on Twitter about Saudi Aramco’s plan to float around 5 percent of the company in an initial public offering next year.

(Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Matthew Lewis)