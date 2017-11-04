Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

Business

Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he "would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange."

Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he "would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange."

"Very important to the United States!" Trump wrote on Twitter about Saudi Aramco’s plan to float around 5 percent of the company in an initial public offering next year.

(Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark