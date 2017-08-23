Trump's comments dents US stock futures

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as investors appeared to be in a risk-off mode a day after President Donald Trump said he will shutdown the U.S. government if necessary to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)