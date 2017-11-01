Trump says he is not looking to phase in corporate tax cut

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was not looking for the corporate tax rate reduction that the White House is seeks to be phased in over time.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was not looking for the corporate tax rate reduction that the White House is seeks to be phased in over time.

"Hopefully not," Trump told reporters when asked about the issue during a meeting on tax reform at the White House.

Trump said he wanted lawmakers to pass a tax reform bill by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in late November.

