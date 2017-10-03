Trump says hopes to improve US trade with Thailand

U.S. President Donald Trump told the prime minister of Thailand on Monday he wants to improve the U.S. trade relationship with Thailand.

Meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in the Oval Office, Trump said trade would be on the agenda for their talks.

"Our relationship on trade is becoming more important and it's a great country to trade with," Trump told the Thai official before reporters. "I think we're going to try to sell a little bit more to you, if that's possible."

